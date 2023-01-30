Official: Weston McKennie loaned to Leeds United

When Fabrizio Romano says it, it’s a done deal! According to the transfer expert, Weston McKennie has completed a loan deal to join Leeds United for the rest of the season from Juventus.

Official, confirmed. Weston McKennie joins Leeds United on loan deal from Juventus for €1.2m fee plus €33m buy option clause and add ons. ⚪️ #LUFC



Contract signed, deal completed. pic.twitter.com/E2Byg7HisP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2023

The loan deal is reportedly for a €1.2 million fee plus a €33 million buy option clause and add ons that could bring it close to €36 million when it’s all set and done. McKennie would move to the Premier League and join a Leeds side that’s full of Americans, with head coach Jesse Marsch and midfielders Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson. Leeds is currently in 15th place in the Premier League table and looking to once again avoid relegation with this move.

McKennie leaves a Juventus team that is in turmoil due to scandal and points deductions. In 21 appearances this season across all competitions for the Bianconeri, he has 3 goals and 2 assists. The hope is that at Leeds, with his USMNT teammates in the midfield, there will be a familiarity that can help him get acclimated to life in the Premier League quickly. And, for USMNT fans, the ability to potentially see most of the national team midfield performing together every week is exciting news.

