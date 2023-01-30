 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Official: Weston McKennie loaned to Leeds United

Leeds United, here we go!

By Donald Wine II
Weston McKennie of Juventus FC in action during the Serie A... Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

When Fabrizio Romano says it, it’s a done deal! According to the transfer expert, Weston McKennie has completed a loan deal to join Leeds United for the rest of the season from Juventus.

The loan deal is reportedly for a €1.2 million fee plus a €33 million buy option clause and add ons that could bring it close to €36 million when it’s all set and done. McKennie would move to the Premier League and join a Leeds side that’s full of Americans, with head coach Jesse Marsch and midfielders Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson. Leeds is currently in 15th place in the Premier League table and looking to once again avoid relegation with this move.

McKennie leaves a Juventus team that is in turmoil due to scandal and points deductions. In 21 appearances this season across all competitions for the Bianconeri, he has 3 goals and 2 assists. The hope is that at Leeds, with his USMNT teammates in the midfield, there will be a familiarity that can help him get acclimated to life in the Premier League quickly. And, for USMNT fans, the ability to potentially see most of the national team midfield performing together every week is exciting news.

Hit the comments to discuss Leeds United States adding McKennie to the lineup!

