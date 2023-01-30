Report: Manchester City interested in move for Antonee Robinson

The Jedi could be on the move to Manchester. First mentioned by freelance reporter Ekrem Konur, Manchester City could make an opening bid to acquire Fulham FC and USMNT left back Antonee Robinson.

Manchester City are set to make an opening bid for Fulham's 25-year-old left-back Antonee Robinson.

It would be a big move for the 25-year-old Robinson, who has been with Fulham since 2020. He’s also had stints at Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic since he began his career in the Everton youth system. He would join a Manchester City team where he would be competing with current starter Nathan Aké and backup Sergio Gomez for playing time. Man City are currently 2nd in the EPL table while also still in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 and the FA Cup.

If Manchester City really want to add Antonee Robinson, they’ll have to move quickly. The January transfer window closes tomorrow, and contracts would have to be agreed and physicals passed. Fulham, who acquired Robinson in a £2 million deal back in August 2020, will likely command a hefty fee to let their starting left back leave.

