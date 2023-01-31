Matthew Hoppe moves to Hibernian FC on loan

Matthew Hoppe is on the move once again. Fresh off the plane from January Camp, he has completed a loan move from Middlesbrough to Scottish Premier League side Hibernian FC. The loan is for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

Hoppe, who recently played in both USMNT friendlies during last week’s January Camp, signed with Middlesbrough in August in a 4-year deal. He also spent a year at Mallorca in La Liga and 2 seasons at Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga. His appearances against Serbia and Colombia last week were his 7th and 8th for the USMNT.

The loan move does not include an option for Hibs to convert the move into a permanent transfer, which would signify that this is a move for Matthew Hoppe to get more playing time. He hopes the move will help him gain confidence as he looks to once again start scoring goals at a consistent clip.

“We’re delighted to add Matthew to the group as he’s someone that’ll add extra quality in the final third,” Hibernian FC manager Lee Johnson said in a statement. “He’s a talented player that can play in all three positions across our front-line and someone that joins with good experience being a full US international and that has played regularly in the Bundesliga. We look forward to working with him and welcome him to the Club.”

