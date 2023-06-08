Report: Ricardo Pepi close to move to PSV Eindhoven

The young and talented USMNT forward Ricardo Pepi could be on the move. According to international transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Pepi is expected to secure a transfer to Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven.

EXCL: USMNT talent Ricardo Pepi is closing in to join PSV Eindhoven. The price has been set and Augsburg know the wish of the player. ⚪️ #PSV



Direct talks to take place in the next days with Augsburg in order to get the deal done. pic.twitter.com/Lusa2ucLdh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2023

Pepi, who is currently with the USMNT preparing for next week’s Concacaf Nations League Finals, spent half a season in the Bundesliga with his parent club FC Augsburg, but struggled in his time there with 0 goals in 16 appearances. It led to him being loaned out to FC Groningen in September 2022. This season, Pepi scored 12 goals in 28 games for FC Groningen, but the club was relegated from the Eredivisie.

Considering his performance for a struggling team, it is anticipated that he could score even more if he joins one of the top sides in the division. PSV is set to participate in the Champions League qualifying round, and there is a possibility that Pepi may get the chance to start, depending on what happens with striker Luuk de Jong. Although de Jong has scored 14 goals in 24 matches, his style of play differs from that of Pepi.

Pepi has an excellent opportunity to develop his game and push his career further with the presence of talented players set to be around him. However, the 20-year-old will experience a significant change by moving to PSV. This move is a natural progression after gaining confidence in the league, and it offers the opportunity to join one of more recognizable clubs in Europe.

