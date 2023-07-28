It’s very possible that AC Milan could soon represent American Club Milan. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Italian superclub is very close to finalizing a deal to acquire USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah on a permanent transfer from Valencia.

The agreement between AC Milan and Valencia for Yunus Musah is around €18m fixed fee plus €2/3m add ons.



Details being sorted, official documents to be prepared/checked then here we go.



Matter of time. ⏳⌛️ https://t.co/CEPTuUdw23 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2023

According to Romano, Musah and Milan had already agreed on personal contract terms, and the only thing that was left was for Milan to negotiate the transfer fee with Valencia. This afternoon, Romano is giving further details on that process, where an agreement has been made between the clubs for an €18 million transfer fee that would include €2-3 million in add-ons. add ons.

Yunus Musah has been with Valencia since he arrived there in 2019 as a 16-year-old. He began with their reserves, but quickly moved up to the first team in 2020. He logged 108 appearances for the first team in just 3 seasons, becoming a mainstay in the lineup for Los che. He scored 6 goals for the team in that time, but was a wizard in the middle as a box-to-box midfielder. His play for Valencia got him introduced to the USMNT in 2020, where played a couple of friendlies before officially committing his future to the program in March 2021.

He could soon be joining fellow USMNT teammate Christian Pulisic at the San Siro with the Rossoneri, and it would continue the wave of USMNT players who have transferred to Serie A this summer. But, for now, Musah’s transfer to Milan could be imminent. We’re not in Fabrizio Romano’s “Here We Go!” territory yet, but it seems like everything is close.