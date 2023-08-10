Gaga Slonina secures loan move to KAS Eupen

Gaga Slonina is going to get a chance to get some playing time. Today, Chelsea FC announced that the 19-year-old goalkeeper will go to Belgian side KAS Eupen on loan for the season.

Slonina had yet to feature for Chelsea in official action, but was part of the team during their summer preseason tour in the United States. He started their preseason match against Fulham FC. He also made his USMNT debut earlier this year when he started the January Camp match against Serbia.

He now moves to KAS Eupen, who is currently 4th in the Belgian Pro League after 2 matches. There, Slonina hopes to earn plenty of playing time to continue his development. He also looks to use that development and playing time to continue to earn call-ups to the USMNT. While Matt Turner is the #1 for the USMNT, Slonina’s young age allows him to factor prominently into the future of the team and perhaps competing to be the backup for country. This is also a loan, which means that he could set himself up to either return to Chelsea after the season or find another club that will take him on a permanent transfer.

Good luck for the upcoming campaign, Gaga! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 10, 2023

Is this a good move for Gaga Slonina? Discuss in the comments.