Gio Reyna completes loan move to Nottingham Forest

Gio Reyna is headed to England. The 21-year-old midfielder completed a loan move to Nottingham Forest yesterday, joining the Reds for the rest of the season.

Reyna had been in discussions with several teams racing to sign him via loan or transfer. However, Forest won the battle to sign the dynamic USMNT player, who - for now, at least - joins fellow USMNT teammates Matt Turner and Ethan Horvath at the club.

This is a short term loan for the rest of the season for the Premier League club. Before the move was made official, Reyna signed a contract extension with Borussia Dortmund until 2026, and the loan does not come with an option to make it a permanent transfer.

Gio Reyna has extended his contract until June 30th, 2026, and will be loaned to English club Nottingham Forest until the end of the current season. The loan does not have an option to buy.



Reyna has struggled for playing time with Dortmund this year, in part due to an injury that kept him out of the lineup for the first 5 weeks of the Bundesliga season. He has 14 appearances across all competitions this year for the Black & Yellow, and he has yet to log a goal or assist. He did have 3 goals and 2 assists for the USMNT in 2023, despite being injured for much of the year.

Reyna will wear #20 for Forest, and he will be called upon to get to work quickly. The Reds are currently in 16th place in the Premier League with 20 points, just 2 points above the relegation line. He will be asked to produce some goals to help Forest avoid the drop at the end of the season.

USMNT fans will hope that the loan will give Reyna more playing time to help keep him in shape for the Concacaf Nations League Finals and this summer’s Copa América. Reyna has only logged more than 45 minutes in a match once for Dortmund this season. He will also need to remain healthy if Forest wants to remain in the Premier League next season.

