USA finalize 20-player roster for U-17 CONCACAF Championship

John Hackworth has named his final 20-player roster for the upcoming CONCACAF U-17 Championship. An exact replica of the tournament the U-20 team won in early March, this tournament acts as World Cup qualifying. The same format involving a group stage and a classification stage exists. Four tickets to India are on the line.

The roster includes several standout prospects that include Atlanta United’s Andrew Carleton, PSG’s Timothy Weah, and striker Josh Sargent who lit up the Nike Friendlies.

The U.S. have been drawn into the same group as Mexico for the first time ever in this competition. The good news is, they won’t have to face them in the Classification stage should they advance out of their group. Jamaica and El Salvador join the difficult Group C that begins play on April 23.

The top two finishers in group play advance to the three-team group stage, where the top two finishers in each of the two groups

Here’s the full USMNT U-17 roster:

Roster by Position:

GOALKEEPERS (2): Carlos Joaquim Dos Santos (Benfica; Philadelphia, Pa.), Justin Garces (Kendall SC; Miami, Fla.)

DEFENDERS (5): Christopher Gloster (New York Red Bulls; Montclair, N.J.), Jaylin Lindsey (Sporting Kansas City; Charlotte, N.C.), James Sands (New York City FC; Rye, N.Y.), Arturo Vasquez (FC Golden State; Mira Loma, Calif.), Akil Watts (IMG Academy; Fort Wayne, Ind.)

MIDFIELDERS (7): George Acosta (Weston FC; Hollywood, Fla.), Taylor Booth (Real Salt Lake AZ; Eden, Utah), Christopher Durkin (D.C. United; Glen Allen, Va.), Blaine Ferri (Solar Chelsea SC; Southlake, Texas), Christopher Goslin (Atlanta United FC; Locust Grove, Ga.), Indiana Vassilev (IMG Academy; Savannah, Ga.), Adrian Villegas (Portland Timbers; Hood River, Ore.)

FORWARDS (6): Ayomide Akinola (Toronto FC; Brampton, Ont.), Andrew Carleton (Atlanta United FC; Powder Springs, Ga.), Zyen Jones (Atlanta United FC; Clarkston, Ga.), Bryan Reynolds, Jr. (FC Dallas; Little Elm, Texas), Joshua Sargent (Scott Gallagher Missouri; O'Fallen, Mo.) Timothy Weah (Paris Saint-Germain; Rosedale, N.Y.)