Mexico targeting U.S. youth international Jonathan Gonzalez

According to a recent report by Mexican media outlet Récord, United States youth international Jonathan Gonzalez is on the radar of Mexico boss Juan Carlos Osorio.

Mexican report notes that El Tri might try to make a play for highly regarded U.S. U-20 mid Jonathan Gonzalez. https://t.co/exXluH6wvy — Brian Sciaretta (@BrianSciaretta) September 14, 2017

Gonzalez, who was born in California, is an 18-year-old central midfielder eligible for both the USMNT and El Tri. Gonzalez has featured for the U.S. U-17, U-18, and U-20 teams.

He is having a breakout season, starting six of the first eight league games for undefeated Liga MX side Monterrey.

The Récord report states that Monterrey boss Antonio "Turco" Mohamed has recommended Gonzalez to Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio. Mohamed supposedly warned Osorio that if Mexico doesn’t act soon, Gonzalez will be cap-tied by the USMNT. The report also claims that Gonzalez is undecided about his international future.

This seems rather odd, as it was previously reported that Gonzalez rejected an opportunity to sign with Chivas Guadalajara (a team that only signs players who are eligible and open to playing for the Mexican National team) in order to play for the United States.

Additionally, this summer one of Gonzalez’s former youth coaches insisted that he wanted to represent the United States:

“When it comes to Mexico or the United States, most say they’ll go with whoever calls them first because they just want to play internationally,” Alianza’s Joaquin Escoto said. “But Jonathan always wanted to play for the United States.”

What do you think? Will the United States be able to hold onto Gonzalez?