USMNT U-20s vs. Brazil, Revelations Cup: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States men’s under-20 national team haven’t assembled in 18 months, and their coach was hired five days ago.

How fitting that their first match is against Brazil. This should be good.

The 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup was canceled due to covid, which was a tough blow for 2001s and 2002s across the globe. Now a new cycle begins, with 2003s and 2004s preparing for the 2023 U-20 World Cup. The USMNT U-20s also have next summer’s U-20 Concacaf Championship in mind, which is the tournament where they’ll fight to qualify for both the 2023 U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Brazil has been training for over two weeks leading up to their tournament, with coach Dudu Patetuci calling up 23 players on October 19 (two and a half weeks before the U.S. roster was released). It’s safe to say Brazil comes into this one better prepared than the U.S. We’ll see how things play out on the field.

Here’s a reminder of the US roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Alex Borto (Fulham U18/U23), Gaga Slonina (Chicago Fire)

DEFENDERS (7): Justin Che (FC Dallas), Jacob Greene (DC United), Kobi Henry (Orange County SC), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy), Kayden Pierre (Sporting Kansas City), Casey Walls (San Jose Earthquakes), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Paxten Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Edelman (New York Red Bulls II), Jeremy Garay (Loudoun United), Daniel Leyva (Seattle Sounders), Diego Luna (El Paso Locomotive), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union), Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split)

FORWARDS (6): Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Brian Gutierrez (Chicago Fire), Missael Rodriguez (Chicago Fire), Malick Sanogo (Union Berlin), Dante Sealy (Jong PSV), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union)

And here’s Brazil’s roster:

Goalkeepers: Mycael (Athletico Paranaense), Natan (Palmeiras), Thiago Beltrame (Grêmio)

Center backs: João Pedro (Athletico Paranaense), Lucas Belezi (Corinthians), Robert (Corinthians), Weverton (Cruzeiro)

Fullbacks: Andre Dhominique (Bahia), Lucas Kawan (Grêmio), Cuiabano (Grêmio), Patryck (São Paulo)

Midfielders: Alexandre Lopes (Atlético Mineiro), Andrey (Vasco da Gama), Keven (Corinthians), Marlon Gomes (Vasco da Gama), Ronald (Grêmio), Weslley (Santos)

Forwards: Kevin (Palmeiras), Marcos Leonardo (Santos), Matheus Martins (Fluminense), Matheus Nascimento (Botafogo), Sávio (Atlético Mineiro), Werton (Flamengo)

How will the US U-20s look as they begin the 2023 cycle against one of the strongest opponents in the world? We’ll see tonight!

Projected lineups

Lineups will be added here once they are released. Here’s a projection for the U.S.:

United States lineup:

Tonight's starting line-up for U-20 #USMNT vs. :



1-Gabriel Slonina, 3-Caleb Wiley, 4-Justin Che, 6-Daniel Leyva (Capt.), 8-Jack McGlynn, 10-Paxten Aaronson, 11-Dante Sealy, 14-Jalen Neal, 19-Cade Cowell, 21-Caden Clark, 24-Casey Walls — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) November 10, 2021

Brazil lineup:

Titulares:



1-Mycael - Athletico-PR

2-Lucas Kawan - Grêmio

3-Belezi - Corinthians

4-Robert - Corinthians

6-Patrick - São Paulo

5-Andrey - Vasco

8-Marlon Gomes - Vasco

10-Keven - Corinthians

7-Werton - Fla

11-Matheus Martins - Flu

9-Marcos Leonardo - Santos



T:Dudu Patetuci pic.twitter.com/7IxZJkI5eW — Fernando Campos (@FCamposoficial) November 10, 2021

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern, 3:00 p.m. Pacific

Venue: Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés; Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico

Available TV: TUDN

Available Streaming: fuboTV (Free trial)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.