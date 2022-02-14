USMNT Weekly Youth Update: Transfer roundup

Welcome back to the USMNT Weekly Youth Update! Let’s take a look back at some developments in the young US player pool over the past two weeks (I was out on vacation last week). By reader request, here’s a breakdown of which birth years are eligible for which youth national teams and tournaments:

1999 and younger: eligible for “age-based” U-23 team (this is not something US Soccer does, but I advocate for it)

2001 and younger: eligible for 2024 Paris Olympics (U-23 team)

2003 and younger: eligible for 2022 Concacaf Championship, 2023 U-20 World Cup

2006 and younger: eligible for 2023 U-17 World Cup

The rating at the end of each update reflects how much I think each player should be called up to the senior national team at the next opportunity (1-nowhere near ready; 10-absolutely call him up and start him). Let’s get into it!

Canada

‘01 midfielder Sebastian Berhalter (yes, Gregg’s son) has moved from the Columbus Crew to the Vancouver Whitecaps. 20-year-old has 24 MLS games with the Crew. Rating: 1

Welcome to the Village, Seb!



'Caps acquire midfielder Sebastian Berhalter from @ColumbusCrew in exchange for $50k in 2022 GAM and up to $50k in conditional GAM#VWFC — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) February 4, 2022

Denmark

Jose Gallegos (‘01 winger) made his SønderjyskE debut in a friendly, after making his permanent move from San Antonio FC two weeks ago. Rating: 3

Club Friendly



20 yr old AM José Gallegos subs on for SönderjyskE https://t.co/jkC2jLqnVO — ⚽ east (@eastdeflection) February 11, 2022

England

Auston Trusty will officially move to Arsenal this summer. Yes, that Arsenal. The Gunners. The ones in England. Trusty, born in 1998, has never been a top-rated American CB, not even from the MLS cohort, so this move comes as something of a shock. (Especially in a transfer window where Atlanta United brass have claimed there are no offers for Miles Robinson). Regardless, we’re rooting for Auston to surprise some people in red and white. Rating: 3

Ethan Wady, an ‘02 goalkeeper, has been loaned to Hendon FC from Chelsea’s U-23s. Hendon are below the sixth tier in English football. It’s the fourth such loan for Wady, who has also spent time with Dartford, Stevenage, and Tooting & Mitcham. Presumably Wady is not first-choice with his age group, so the Blues want to get him some game-time, even if it’s at a low level. Rating: 1

Crystal Palace has signed two U-23 US-eligible players and immediately loaned them to Belgium’s second tier. Sebastian Joffre is a Bolivian-American striker born in 1999, and Rian Jamai is an ‘01 forward/attacking mid. They join up with ‘98 American midfielder Jacob Montes at RWD Molenbeek. Rating: 1

Former Portland Timbers academy forward '01 Rian Jamai has signed with Crystal Palace. However, he will follow the path of Jacob Montes by going to the same Belgian second-tier club on loan. https://t.co/F24EpGbw5b — ChuckMe92 Soccer (@ChuckMe92Soccer) February 5, 2022

Zach Booth, the younger brother of Bayern’s Taylor, is an ‘04 center mid in the Leicester setup. He scored the winner for the U-18s at the weekend. Zach has struggled with injury issues, but is highly rated, and was in US U-17 camp in Feb 2020. Rating: 1

Zach Booth ('04) scored the winning goal today for Leicester City U-18's in a 2-1 win over Brighton U-18's. — USMNTProspects (@ProspectsUsmnt) February 12, 2022

France

Erik Palmer-Brown has made his loan move permanent, signing with ESTAC Troyes in Ligue 1 from Manchester City. EPB has started five straight games for Troyes in Ligue 1, and performed well, especially on the ball, but made a mistake leading to a goal in their 5-1 loss to Brest on Sunday. Troyes are part of City Football Group, so he’s still part of the City system, but it’s good to see him finding a permanent landing spot after years of loans. Rating: 8

Erik Palmer-Brown s'engage définitivement à l'ESTAC !

Initialement en prêt jusqu'à la fin de saison, le défenseur américain est désormais lié au club troyen jusqu'en 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ !

Welcome home again @ErikBrown14 #TeamESTAC ⚪ pic.twitter.com/EVN0skR7J7 — ESTAC Troyes (@estac_officiel) February 2, 2022

Germany

Jalen Hawkins (‘01 German-American winger) has been loaned to third-tier Saarbrücken from Ingolstadt in the 2 Bundesliga. Hawkins has been with the US U-20s. Rating: 1

Jalen #Hawkins extends his contract as a #Schanzer and joins @ersterfcs until the end of this season on loan. All the best and see you soon, Jalen! ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/dlbVdLdkeZ — FC Ingolstadt 04_EN (@Schanzer_EN) January 31, 2022

North Carolina FC goalkeeper Nick Holliday trained with Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month. Holliday is an ‘06 - just 16 years old - and has been in both U-17 camps so far for this new cycle (Nov ‘21 and Jan ‘22). Rating: 1

US U17 keeper Nicholas Holliday is currently training at Bayer Leverkusen. He has impressed in pro action for North Carolina FC. Great to see yet another potential USL export to Europe. https://t.co/qiyZry3mTo — ChuckMe92 Soccer (@ChuckMe92Soccer) February 3, 2022

Justin Che’s new manager gave an update on him, after moving to Hoffenheim. Che started at right back and went 90’ with Hoffenheim’s reserves in the fourth tier on Sunday. Che is a top-rated 2003 center back, and will be a big part of the current U-20 cycle. Rating: 5

A depleted Hoffenheim this weekend in Mainz. But coach Sebastian Hoeneß says Justin Che is not a candidate to fill void on right.

“For him the game comes too early as a starter. For too long he’s had no match practice so I wouldn’t be doing him any favours by throwing him in.” — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) February 3, 2022

Italy

Anthony Fontana has left the Philadelphia Union, but the ‘99 center mid hasn’t found a landing spot yet. Rumors were that he would sign with Serie B side Ascoli, but nothing has materialized yet. Rating: 1

Anthony Fontana will sign with Ascoli https://t.co/ChWEtvgusY — USMNT Universe (@UsmntU) January 31, 2022

Netherlands

Richy Ledezma has a new manager at PSV Eindhoven. The ‘00 attacking mid slotted right back into PSV’s first team on his initial return from injury, but after a couple brief appearances off the bench, he stayed on the bench through January. He’s returned to Jong PSV, and is playing there for now. Rating: 6

Richy Ledezma getting a new head coach. https://t.co/7qPUoG3DGS — scott jorek (@Burgermeister73) February 3, 2022

Cole Bassett seems to be adjusting well to life in the Netherlands. The ‘01 center mid notched his first goal with Feyenoord’s U-21s, after joining from Colorado Rapids. We’ll see how quickly Bassett can work his way into the first team. Rating: 4

Scotland

Emmanuel Johnson has signed with Hibs in Scotland, moving from the Barca Residency Academy in Arizona. The ‘03 winger will be loaned back to Charleston Battery in USL. Rating: 1

We are delighted to announce the signing of exciting defender Emmanuel Johnson from the Barça Residency Academy USA



After putting pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal, he joins @Chas_Battery on loan for their upcoming 2022 campaign — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) February 10, 2022

@ProspectsUSMNT has the low-down on Johnson.

Very athletic attacker. Can play on right flank, as mentioned, but think he’s an option at LW and CF. Another Barca product. Make that three we saw turn pro recently. This academy keeps churning out talent. There will be more. https://t.co/Vd7cMyllp9 — USMNTProspects (@ProspectsUsmnt) February 2, 2022

Spain

Rayo Vallecano has added a US-eligible youngster to their ranks. Not much is known about Christian Maldonado, but the 20-year-old will most likely start with their reserve side. Rating: 1

20 year old Honduran American from North Carolina Christian Maldonado signs with La liga side Rayo Vallecano. @FenafuthOrg no se duerman! Hay que empezar a reclutar para 2026 pic.twitter.com/13oip6ls3f — Jorge Gonzales (@Bellatorisjorge) February 2, 2022

Another US dual-national in Spain is Rodrigo Neri, who is unlikely to be involved with U.S. youth national teams, despite his scoring record with Atletico Madrid’s U-18 side. This highlights the need for USSF to reinstate camps for U-16, U-18, and U-19 age groups as quickly as possible. Rating: 1

Miami-born striker Rodrigo Neri's goal today gives him a respectable eight goals in ten starts on the season for Atletico Madrid U18.



One for the USSF to monitor, although unlikely he would get an invite soon given the U18/U19 YNT programs are dormant. — ChuckMe92 Soccer (@ChuckMe92Soccer) February 12, 2022

USA

Charleston - Matteo Ritaccio has moved from Liverpool’s reserves to Charleston Battery in the USL Championship (where he will join young Emmanuel Johnson, on loan from Hibs). Ritaccio, an ‘01 center mid who can also play as a winger, has logged 11 appearances with Liverpool’s U-23s and 24 with their U-18s. The Italian-American started his career with BW Gottschee on the East Coast before making the move to Merseyside. Rating: 1

Molded in Liverpool @LFC U-23 midfielder Matteo Ritaccio has joined the @Chas_Battery on loan for next season https://t.co/ZJIfIMQ6nU — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) February 11, 2022

The clip below is two and a half years old, but it gives you an idea of Ritaccio’s game when he was playing for Liverpool’s U-18s in fall 2019.

Chicago Fire - MLS’s own Tom Bogert has the update on Gaga Slonina transfer talk. Rating: 5

Sources: Chicago Fire are yet to receive an official bid for 17-year-old wonderkid GK Gabriel Slonina as multiple Premier League clubs (among others) have interest.



If a deal happens today before the deadline, it'd have to be a big bid + loan back to Chicago. Summer more likely. https://t.co/N8pX6ZitB0 — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 31, 2022

FC Cincinnati - Young Stiven Jimenez has impressed in his time with the first team this preseason. Rating: 1

14-year-old FC Cincinnati academy standout Stiven Jimenez subbed into against Philly, who had a number of projected starters on the field. Cincy got better with Jimenez on the field.



Couldn't tell there was a 14-year-old on the field against grown professionals. Impressive. https://t.co/XzWH4pgroL — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) February 3, 2022

Columbus Crew - The Crew have signed academy midfielder Aidan Wolf as the first player on their reserve side in MLS Next Pro. Rating: 1

The first player signing in Crew 2 history



We’ve signed @CrewAcademy96 product Aidan Wolf.



: https://t.co/0lrsFUEmyw pic.twitter.com/cYiqKWp8AC — Columbus Crew 2 (@ColumbusCrew2) February 10, 2022

FC Dallas - Marco Farfan has made the move to FCD from LAFC. The 1998 left-back has made 62 appearances in MLS, and gotten a cup of coffee with the USMNT. We’ll see if he can reach new heights as he joins the most famous team in MLS for promoting and producing youth talent. Rating: 3

We have acquired left back Marco Farfan from Los Angeles FC in exchange for defender Ryan Hollingshead. — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) February 10, 2022

Also in Dallas, reports are saying Paxton Pomykal is ready to have a strong year in MLS. Pomykal, a 1999 center mid who can also play wide, was a breakout star at the 2019 U-20 World Cup, but injuries have hampered his club career with Dallas. Hopefully this is the year he returns to the impressive level he’s shown in the past. Rating: 5

Paxton looks so much better this year. Amazing. — 3rd Degree (@3rdDegreeNet) February 12, 2022

Houston - Brooklyn Raines, a 2005 Liberian-American center mid from the Barca Residency Academy, has signed as a homegrown player with the Houston Dynamo. Raines is one of the top-rated ‘05s in the country - just 16 years old. Rating: 1

Growing the next generation of talent, right here in H-Town.



Welcome, Brooklyn! #HoldItDown — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) February 4, 2022

LA Galaxy - Jalen Neal, an ‘03 center back who’s been a regular of the new U-20 cycle, received some praise from boss Greg Vanney. Rating: 1

Vanney on defender Jalen Neal:



He’s a young man I have huge hope for, he can be an outstanding CB not only in this league. Jalen will play a role for us this season. I’m excited about his future. #LAGalaxy — Galaxy Fan Talk (@LAGalaxyFanTalk) February 3, 2022

Louisville - Wilson Harris, a 1999 striker from the Sporting KC setup, has signed with Louisville in the USL Championship. Harris has scored 25 goals USL already, and made 9 MLS appearances for SKC. Rating: 1

Goals: incoming.



We've signed forward Wilson Harris, the 2020 @USLChampionship Young Player of the Year! — Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) February 3, 2022

Miami - CJ dos Santos has signed with Inter Miami, returning from Benfica B in Portugal. The 2000-born goalkeeper came through the Philadelphia academy, and has been called up to both the U-20 and full USMNT squads. Rating: 1

Official ✍ Welcome, CJ dos Santos #InterMiamiCF signs #USMNT goalkeeper CJ dos Santos from Portuguese side S.L. Benfica! Learn all the details on our newest player below: https://t.co/m6iciLSDqA — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 11, 2022

Also in Miami, ‘04 left back Noah Allen received praise from manager Jason Kreis. Rating: 1

Kreis praises Noah Allen:



"Noah is somebody we've been watching for years. Noah has a tremendous future. Very happy to give him an opportunity against MLS opposition."#InterMiamiCF — Alex Windley (@aaw_1998) February 12, 2022

Orange County - Joe Buckley seems poised to leave Barca Residency for Orange County SC, although it sounds like the young defender has multiple options available. Rating: 1

Situation to monitor. I figured he’d be the headline name to leave their academy next offseason, but he may feel ready to turn pro. Couldn’t blame him. He’s already very good. Every MLS team should be interested, although USL to Europe pathway also available. https://t.co/VQA2YEhoUE — USMNTProspects (@ProspectsUsmnt) February 3, 2022

Orlando - Alex Freeman, an ‘04 fullback with Orlando City’s academy, is rumored to sign a homegrown deal. Rating: 1

I don't believe the deal is yet done, so usual caveats apply, but it is my understanding that he will be signing with the first team. Freeman scored today in a preseason friendly. He's a highly athletic wingback/fullback with offensive skills. Very exciting talent. — USMNTProspects (@ProspectsUsmnt) February 4, 2022

Philadelphia - Several players with the Union’s reserve team got to try to earn Jim Curtin’s respect in a first-team friendly vs FC Cincy. Rating: 1

Union II players Nelson Pierre, Bajung Darboe and Jack Jasinski all got a chance to impress head coach Jim Curtin in the first team exhibition match vs FC Cincinnati on Thursday https://t.co/t3WU3THZpW — Matt Ralph (@MattRalph_tBG) February 4, 2022

Also in Philadelphia - Jack McGlynn scored in an intrasquad friendly for the Union. The ‘03 Irish-American center mid looks to be a big part of this U-20 cycle, having already logged 19 MLS games with the Union. Rating: 3

Today we had a lil intersquad friendly!



The final score was 5-0 & the goal scorers were:

Daniel Gazdag (2)

Cory Burke (1)

Jack McGlynn (2)#DOOP pic.twitter.com/mpV3eF6Tu4 — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) February 11, 2022

Salt Lake City - Leo Torres has been loaned to Real Monarchs from San Antonio FC for the second time. The ‘04 winger has 2 goals in 15 career USL games to this point, and is an outside option for the current U-20 team. Rating: 1

Back for more! — Real Monarchs (@RealMonarchs) February 1, 2022

Real Monarchs didn’t stop there, adding ‘05 winger Terron Williams from their academy. Rating: 1

*pretends to be shocked at another Homegrown signing* — Real Monarchs (@RealMonarchs) February 2, 2022

The Monarchs also signed ‘02 center back Bobby Pierre, bringing him back from Strasbourg’s reserves in France. Pierre, a Haitian-American dual national, has appeared for Haiti’s U-17s, but played for the US U-20s more recently. Rating: 1

A #TBT signing!



Bobby Pierre is coming home after spending some time overseas. Welcome back Bobby!! — Real Monarchs (@RealMonarchs) February 3, 2022

RSL’s USL team capped off their moves by adding ‘02 winger Jack Imperato. Imperato left De Anza Force for Villarreal’s youth team in 2018, and bounced around Spain before landing with Orange County in SC a year ago. Rating: 1

And capping off our week of signings, welcome Jack Imperato!! — Real Monarchs (@RealMonarchs) February 4, 2022

San Jose - Cade Cowell has reportedly signed a long-term deal with the Quakes via a new MLS initiative. Time will tell if he sticks around, or if the contract is just another step toward San Jose maximizing their transfer fee later. Rating: 4

Sources: #Quakes74 has signed attacker Cade Cowell to a new long-term deal via #MLS U22 Initiative: https://t.co/Uiv767YOXT — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) February 11, 2022

Cowell had 2 goals and an assist for the Quakes in a 4-2 friendly win over new USL Championship side Monterey Bay FC.

This Cade goal pic.twitter.com/tZfkzDtlTn — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) February 10, 2022

Hit the comments to let me know if there’s anything major I overlooked or if there’s anyone you’d like to hear about. Thank you for reading!