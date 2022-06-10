Breaking down the Concacaf U-20 Championship roster

U.S. Soccer has released the 20-man roster for this summer’s Concacaf U-20 Championship. Head coach Mikey Varas will be looking to help the team qualify for next summer’s U-20 World Cup (by reaching the semifinals), and the Tokyo 2024 Olympics (by reaching the final).

ʀᴇᴀᴅʏ ᴛᴏ ʀɪsᴇ



The #U20MYNT will aim for its third-straight regional title plus berths to the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup & 2024 Olympics at #CU20 this summer » https://t.co/DNMRfFmw2j pic.twitter.com/NjBDingFZ8 — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) June 10, 2022

The roster:

GOALKEEPERS (2): Christopher Brady (Chicago Fire FC; Naperville, Ill.), Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas

DEFENDERS (6): Noah Allen (Inter Miami CF; Miramar, Fla.), Brandan Craig (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Mauricio Cuevas (Club Brugge/BEL; Los Angeles, Calif.), Marcus Ferkranus (LA Galaxy; Santa Clarita, Calif.), Michael Halliday (Orlando City SC; Apopka, Fla.), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy; Lakewood, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Paxten Aaronson (Philadelphia Union; Medford, N.J.), Alejandro Alvarado Jr. (FC Vizela/POR; Los Angeles, Calif.), Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls; Wayzata, Minn.) Daniel Edelman (New York Red Bulls; Warren, N.J.), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; Sunnyvale, Calif.), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Middle Village, N.Y.), Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split/CRO; Sillwater, Okla.), Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Calif.), Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders FC; Anchorage, Alaska)

FORWARDS (3): Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; Ceres, Calif.), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Tyler Wolff (Atlanta United FC; Braselton,Ga.)

Four alternates are also in camp: GK Alex Borto (Fulham), CB Jaziel Orozco (RSL), DM Tarun Karumanchi (UCLA), and ST Jackson Hopkins (DC United). These four will leave camp before the tournament if no rostered players are injured during that time.

All right, let’s break things down at each position.

Goalkeeper

Gaga Slonina is easily the top keeper in this age bracket. His form has dipped in MLS, but his performances have earned interest from clubs like Chelsea and Real Madrid. Chicago Fire most likely refused to release him for this tournament.

Antonio Carrera pic.twitter.com/Ol1g68AieB — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) June 5, 2022

Antonio Carrera and Chris Brady are included, with Alex Borto as an alternate. Brady’s inclusion is somewhat of a surprise, as he is believed to be working his way back from an ankle injury. Carrera and Brady have 7 and 4 starts in MLS Next Pro, respectively. Interestingly, MLS Next Pro games go to penalty kicks if there is no winner in regular time, so both Carrera and Brady have played in 2 penalty shootouts.

Centerback

Justin Che and Tony Leone are the two highest-rated CBs in the pool. Che was most likely not released by Hoffenheim, and Leone is representing El Tri. Brandan Craig, Marcus Ferkranus, and Jalen Neal made the roster. It was interesting to see Josh Wynder left off. Wynder is young, as a 2005, but has made an impressive start to the season with independent USL Championship team Lou City.

Right Back

Mauricio Cuevas and Michael Halliday are the RBs on the roster. Varas chose to bring just 6 defenders, with 3 CBs, 2 RBs, and 1 LB. It’s possible Cuevas or Halliday may play some on the left, as the 3 group-stage games are each just 2 days apart. Cuevas is one of 3 players on the roster from a European club.

Left Back

Jonathan Gómez and Kevin Paredes are the highest-rated LBs in the pool. JoGo is in a dual-national tug-of-war with Mexico. He was in camp with their U-20s, but won’t be playing with them in the tournament, ostensibly due to picking up an injury in camp. Paredes most likely wasn’t released by Wolfsburg. Caleb Wiley is injured, and Noah Allen is the lone LB in camp.

Defensive Midfield

The line between CM and DM, is a little blurry with this group. Obed Vargas and Brooklyn Raines could also be considered DMs, but they’re in the next group. Daniel Edelman is the only defensive mid on the roster, with Tarun Karumanchi among the alternates. Danny Leyva and Moses Nyeman have both seen their stock drop considerably since the beginning of this cycle, just 8 months ago, but both remain high-potential players for the future.

Daniel Edelman vs Colombia U20 pic.twitter.com/OjnzzodNKq — Kranks (@dis_possessed) November 16, 2021

Center Midfield

Obed Vargas is the biggest name in this group, as the Seattle Sounders youngster has been a revelation in this season for the Concacaf Champions League winners. Vargas won’t be available for the group stage, but will join for the knockout rounds, an agreement worked out with the Sounders.

Alejandro Alvarado joins the group for the first time; Alex Mendez’s club teammate at Vizela made his first start in Portugal’s top tier this spring.

Jack McGlynn vs Brazil U20 pic.twitter.com/UiKl69WTpL — Kranks (@dis_possessed) November 11, 2021

Brooklyn Raines has looked promising in US Open Cup games with Houston — he’s not allowed to suit up in MLS play due to arcane roster rules — but doesn’t make the cut here.

17 yo Brooklyn Raines vs SKC pic.twitter.com/5SXB4KkEcV — Jack Stephen (@USMNTZ) May 26, 2022

Attacking Midfield

There’s lots of creativity here. Paxten Aaronson and Caden Clark are two of the stars of this team.

A little Paxten opening day appreciation. pic.twitter.com/w1bhxD075o — Markel Santi (@_Susaeta) February 26, 2022

Clark’s career hasn’t moved as quickly as first supposed, being loaned back to the Red Bulls from their counterpart in Leipzig, but he’s shown his quality in MLS.

Man this one felt good https://t.co/QRMdOjFcL4 — Caden Clark (@iamcadenclark) May 29, 2022

Diego Luna gets the nod, after signing with Real Salt Lake from El Paso Locomotive in USL.

Bringing the ‍



This dribble and finish from @eplocomotivefc's Diego Luna is your Fans' Choice Goal of the Week!



More ➡️ https://t.co/1QZdlaadGo pic.twitter.com/rdhlanzeFB — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) April 14, 2022

Esmir Bajraktarevic and Patrick Leal are the unlucky ones left out. Leal made his Serie A debut this spring with Venezia after the club’s relegation was confirmed.

Welcome to the First Team, Esmir! pic.twitter.com/fidzeKb7nf — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) May 23, 2022

Winger

Cade Cowell is the headliner. With no true 9 on the roster, Cowell and Clark may be asked to feature centrally as a false 9.

This hockey assist from Cade is even more beautiful of a play from him, MEXICO CALL HIM UP. pic.twitter.com/3xUk9upUTV — Jason (@JasonAS07) May 15, 2022

Brian Gutiérrez has been playing well with Chicago in MLS, but it’s possible they refused to release him, as they did with Slonina. Paredes and Sealy are two technical players who would have brought a lot to this team, if available.

Quinn Sullivan vs Colombia U20 pic.twitter.com/UVKI2rkjqy — Kranks (@dis_possessed) November 16, 2021

Striker

No true striker made the roster. It would’ve been a shock to see Ricardo Pepi with this team. Augsburg likely wouldn’t have released him, either. Damion Downs scored a hat-trick in a first-team Köln friendly this spring.

Here are the group-stage games:

vs St. Kitts & Nevis, Saturday June 18, 8:30pm

vs Canada, Monday June 20, 8:30pm

vs Cuba, Wednesday June 22, 8:30pm

The most likely scenario is that the U.S. team will face Canada on June 28th for a spot in the U-20 WC (that will be a rematch as they also meet in the group stage). If the U.S. wins, it will probably face either hosting Honduras or Costa Rica for the Olympic spot on July 1. — Brian Sciaretta (@BrianSciaretta) June 10, 2022

There have been reports that the games will be televised on TUDN, but we’re waiting on US Soccer to make things official.

We're still waiting on final broadcast information from @Concacaf, but will share as soon as it's available — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) June 10, 2022

What do you think of the roster? What do you think of our chances of qualifying? Hit the comments to let us know.