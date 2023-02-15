USMNT U17 vs Canada, Concacaf Championship: Time, TV schedule and match thread

The U17 USMNT have started the Concacaf Championship off well, defeating Barbados 5-0 in the opening match and picking up a 3-1 win over Trinidad and Tobago on Monday. They’ve already clinched a spot in the knockout rounds of the tournament but meet Canada in the final group-stage match with first place in the group at stake.

Here’s some video content if you’re looking to get to know the team better:

Cruz Medina is one of the standout performers so far, picking up a hat trick against Barbados in the opening match.

Cruz Medina vs Barbados u17 Hattrick pic.twitter.com/J8bwKP3rr1 — Jack Stephen (@USMNTZ) February 12, 2023

Here’s a reminder of the US roster:

Goalkeepers: Adam Beaudry (Colorado Rapids), Duran Ferree (San Diego Loyal)

Defenders: Christian Diaz (LAFC), Tyler Hall (Inter Miami), Aiden Harangi (Eintracht Frankfurt), Stuart Hawkins (Seattle Sounders), Sawyer Jura (Portland Timbers), Oscar Verhoeven (San Jose Earthquakes)

Midfielders: Chris Aquino (Seattle), Adrian Gill (FC Barcelona), Taha Habroune (Columbus Crew), Cruz Medina (San Jose), Edwyn Mendoza (San Jose), Paulo Rudisill (LA Galaxy), Pedro Soma (UE Cornellà)

Forwards: Micah Burton (Austin FC), Brian Carmona Romero (Charlotte FC), Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool), Ezekiel Soto (Houston Dynamo), David Vasquez (Philadelphia Union)

Tune in tonight to see how the U17s do against Canada!

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern, 5:00 p.m. Pacific

Venue: Estadio Pensativo; Antigua, Guatemala

Available TV: FS2, fuboTV

Available Streaming: ViX+

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.