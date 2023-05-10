United States U-20 World Cup roster named

The FIFA U-20 World Cup begins this month in Argentina, and the United States finally has their roster. Today, U.S. Soccer and U-20 head coach Mikey Varas named the 21-man roster who will compete for the USMNT U-20s in the tournament.

The U-20s will compete in the group stage beginning on May 20th with a match against Ecuador. They continue by facing off against Fiji on May 23rd and then complete the group stage against Slovakia on May 26th. The matches will be shown on Fox Sports and Telemundo platforms, with each match slated for a 2:00pm ET kickoff.

The U-20s have advanced to the quarterfinals in the past 3 U-20 World Cups and are looking to go even further this year. 11 players on the roster were on the roster that dominated at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship, and 6 players have senior USMNT experience.

“We’re really excited for this group to compete against the world’s best in Argentina,” said Mikey Varas in a statement. “To represent your country at a World Cup is a tremendous honor. We embrace the responsibility that comes with this opportunity. This group has put in so much hard work since the cycle kicked off to get to this point, and we will give everything on and off the field for our country. We’re very appreciative of the cooperation we’ve had from clubs, both at home and abroad, to release their players and let them shine on this global stage.”

The team will also have 3 alternates that will travel to Argentina with the team to train prior to the start of the tournament. They are there in case of any late additions that may be necessary to the roster due to injury.

The 21-man U-20 roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): 21-Alex Borto (Fulham FC), 12-Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas), 1-Gaga Slonina (Chelsea FC)

DEFENDERS (7): 17-Justin Che (Hoffenheim), 5-Brandan Craig (Philadelphia Union), 2-Mauricio Cuevas (LA Galaxy), 14-Marcus Ferkranus (LA Galaxy), 13-Jonathan Gomez (Real Sociedad), 3-Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United), 4-Joshua Wynder (Louisville City)

MIDFIELDERS (7): 6-Daniel Edelman (New York Red Bulls), 10-Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), 8-Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union), 20-Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split), 15-Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes), 18-Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders FC), 16-Owen Wolff (Austin FC)

FORWARDS (4): 9-Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), 11-Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg), 7-Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union), 19-Darren Yapi (Colorado Rapids)

ALTERNATES (3): Moses Nyeman (Midfield - Real Salt Lake), Korede Osundina (Forward - Orange County SC), Thomas Williams (Defender - Orlando City SC)

