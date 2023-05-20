USMNT U-20s vs. Ecuador, 2023 U-20 World Cup: Time, TV schedule, streaming and match thread

The United States Men’s U-20s begin their quest to win a U-20 World Cup when they take on Ecuador this afternoon in their first group stage match. The U-20s have reached the quarterfinals in each of the 3 previous U-20 World Cups, and this team has visions of progressing much further this year.

The tournament takes place in Argentina after being moved there from Indonesia just a couple months ago. The change in venue hasn’t affected the USMNT U-20s, the Concacaf U-20 champions, as they still believe that they have what it takes to compete for a world title.

Their first test is against Ecuador, who arrived at the U-20 World Cup by finishing 4th in CONMEBOL qualifying. Despite qualifying with only 1 win and 1 draw in the final round of qualifying, Ecuador is a team that can cause problems for the United States. Still, the USMNT U-20s have a strong squad with 6 players having earned senior national team caps. If they lock in, they have a chance to send a statement to the rest of the tournament field this afternoon.

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 21-Alex Borto (Fulham FC), 12-Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas), 1-Gaga Slonina (Chelsea FC)

DEFENDERS (7): 17-Justin Che (Hoffenheim), 5-Brandan Craig (Philadelphia Union), 14-Marcus Ferkranus (LA Galaxy), 13-Jonathan Gomez (Real Sociedad), 2-Michael Halliday (Orlando City)*, 3-Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United), 4-Joshua Wynder (Louisville City)

MIDFIELDERS (7): 6-Daniel Edelman (New York Red Bulls), 10-Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), 8-Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union), 20-Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split), 15-Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes), 18-Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders FC), 16-Owen Wolff (Austin FC)

FORWARDS (4): 9-Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), 11-Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg), 7-Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union), 19-Darren Yapi (Colorado Rapids)

ALTERNATES (3): Moses Nyeman (Midfield - Real Salt Lake), Korede Osundina (Forward - Orange County SC), Thomas Williams (Defender - Orlando City SC)

*replaced LA Galaxy’s Mauricio Cuevas on roster (injury)

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 2:00pm Eastern, 11:00am Pacific

Venue: Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, San Juan, Argentina

Available TV: Fox Soccer Plus (English); Telemundo (Spanish)

Available Streaming: Fox Sports (English), Telemundo (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.