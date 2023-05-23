USMNT U-20s vs. Fiji, 2023 U-20 World Cup: Time, TV schedule, streaming and match thread

The United States Men’s U-20s will take on Fiji today in their second group stage match at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. The USMNT U-20s were able to squeak out a 1-0 victory in their opener on Saturday behind a goal by Jonathan Gomez in the 3rd minute of second half stoppage time.

With some 3rd place teams making it to the knockout stage, the U-20s will clinch a likely place in the Round of 16 with a win this afternoon against Fiji, who finished runners-up in the 2022 Oceania U-20 Championship to qualify. The United States have an opportunity to once again put a clean match together so that they can all but qualify for the knockout stage.

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 21-Alex Borto (Fulham FC), 12-Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas), 1-Gaga Slonina (Chelsea FC)

DEFENDERS (7): 17-Justin Che (Hoffenheim), 5-Brandan Craig (Philadelphia Union), 14-Marcus Ferkranus (LA Galaxy), 13-Jonathan Gomez (Real Sociedad), 2-Michael Halliday (Orlando City)*, 3-Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United), 4-Joshua Wynder (Louisville City)

MIDFIELDERS (7): 6-Daniel Edelman (New York Red Bulls), 10-Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), 8-Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union), 20-Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split), 15-Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes), 18-Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders), 16-Owen Wolff (Austin FC)

FORWARDS (4): 9-Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), 11-Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg), 7-Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union), 19-Darren Yapi (Colorado Rapids)

ALTERNATES (3): Moses Nyeman (Midfield - Real Salt Lake), Korede Osundina (Forward - Orange County SC), Thomas Williams (Defender - Orlando City SC)

*replaced LA Galaxy’s Mauricio Cuevas on roster (injury)

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 2:00pm Eastern, 11:00am Pacific

Venue: Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, San Juan, Argentina

Available TV: FS2 (English); Universo (Spanish), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available Streaming: Fox Sports (English), Telemundo (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.