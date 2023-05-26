USMNT U-20s vs. Slovakia, 2023 U-20 World Cup: Time, TV schedule, streaming and match thread

The United States Men’s U-20s have qualified for the knockout stage at the U-20 World Cup, but today they seek to officially win the group and determine where they will land on the bracket. They take on Slovakia this afternoon, with the USMNT U-20s currently on 6 points from 2 matches with Slovakia on 3 points from 2 matches.

The USA beat Fiji 3-0 on Tuesday with goals from Diego Luna, Cade Cowell, and Caleb Wiley. Goalkeeper Gaga Slonina has kept 2 clean sheets thus far, and he will look to keep that going against a Slovakia team that needs a result to increase its chances of advancing to the Round of 16. It means the United States will need to continue to play well as it closes out the group stage.

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 21-Alex Borto (Fulham FC), 12-Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas), 1-Gaga Slonina (Chelsea FC)

DEFENDERS (7): 17-Justin Che (Hoffenheim), 5-Brandan Craig (Philadelphia Union), 14-Marcus Ferkranus (LA Galaxy), 13-Jonathan Gomez (Real Sociedad), 2-Michael Halliday (Orlando City)*, 3-Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United), 4-Joshua Wynder (Louisville City)

MIDFIELDERS (7): 6-Daniel Edelman (New York Red Bulls), 10-Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), 8-Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union), 20-Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split), 15-Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes), 18-Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders), 16-Owen Wolff (Austin FC)

FORWARDS (4): 9-Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), 11-Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg), 7-Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union), 19-Darren Yapi (Colorado Rapids)

ALTERNATES (3): Moses Nyeman (Midfield - Real Salt Lake), Korede Osundina (Forward - Orange County SC), Thomas Williams (Defender - Orlando City SC)

*replaced LA Galaxy’s Mauricio Cuevas on roster (injury)

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 2:00pm Eastern, 11:00am Pacific

Venue: Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, San Juan, Argentina

Available TV: FS2 (English); Universo (Spanish), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available Streaming: Fox Sports (English), Telemundo (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

