USMNT U-20s vs. New Zealand, 2023 U-20 World Cup Round of 16: Time, TV schedule, streaming and match thread

The United States Men’s U-20s begin the knockout stage today at the U-20 World Cup when they take on New Zealand in the Round of 16. The USMNT U-20s will hope to outlast the Kiwis to advance to the quarterfinals, a round they have made in each of the past 3 U-20 World Cups.

The U-20s advanced through the group stage without allowing a goal, scoring 6 in victories against Ecuador, Fiji, and Slovakia to finish first in Group B on a perfect 9 points. New Zealand advanced to the Round of 16 by finishing 3rd in Group A, beating Guatemala, drawing Uzbekistan, and then getting pummeled by hosts Argentina in their group stage finale. Their 4 points was good enough to be one of the 3rd place finishers to advance to the knockout stage.

The USMNT U-20s will need to continue to create good scoring chances, led by Cade Cowell and Diego Luna, while the defense needs to continue to be there. If that’s the case, they will live to play another day in the U-20 World Cup.

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 21-Alex Borto (Fulham FC), 12-Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas), 1-Gaga Slonina (Chelsea FC)

DEFENDERS (7): 17-Justin Che (Hoffenheim), 5-Brandan Craig (Philadelphia Union), 14-Marcus Ferkranus (LA Galaxy), 13-Jonathan Gomez (Real Sociedad), 2-Michael Halliday (Orlando City)*, 3-Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United), 4-Joshua Wynder (Louisville City)

MIDFIELDERS (7): 6-Daniel Edelman (New York Red Bulls), 10-Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), 8-Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union), 20-Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split), 15-Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes), 18-Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders), 16-Owen Wolff (Austin FC)

FORWARDS (4): 9-Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), 11-Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg), 7-Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union), 19-Darren Yapi (Colorado Rapids)

ALTERNATES (3): Moses Nyeman (Midfield - Real Salt Lake), Korede Osundina (Forward - Orange County SC), Thomas Williams (Defender - Orlando City SC)

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 1:30pm Eastern, 10:30am Pacific

Venue: Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza, Argentina

Available TV: FS2 (English); Universo (Spanish), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available Streaming: Fox Sports (English), Telemundo (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

