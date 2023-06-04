USMNT U-20s vs. Uruguay, 2023 U-20 World Cup Round of 16: Time, TV schedule, streaming and match thread

The United States Men’s U-20s have reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 U-20 World Cup, achieving this mark for the 4th straight tournament. Today, they go for more. aiming to reach the semifinals for the first time since the 1989 FIFA Youth Championship.

Standing in their way: Uruguay, who beat The Gambia 1-0 in a match that saw each side have a man sent off. They arrived in the knockout stage by beating Iraq and Tunisia and losing to England to finish 2nd in Group E. The USMNT U-20s will need to start out quickly and put shots on frame while continuing to keep a clean sheet on the defensive end. This is a big moment for the USMNT U-20s, one they’ve wanted. Let’s see if they rise to the challenge to get past that quarterfinal hump.

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 21-Alex Borto (Fulham FC), 12-Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas), 1-Gaga Slonina (Chelsea FC)

DEFENDERS (7): 17-Justin Che (Hoffenheim), 5-Brandan Craig (Philadelphia Union), 14-Marcus Ferkranus (LA Galaxy), 13-Jonathan Gomez (Real Sociedad), 2-Michael Halliday (Orlando City)*, 3-Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United), 4-Joshua Wynder (Louisville City)

MIDFIELDERS (7): 6-Daniel Edelman (New York Red Bulls), 10-Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), 8-Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union), 20-Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split), 15-Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes), 18-Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders), 16-Owen Wolff (Austin FC)

FORWARDS (4): 9-Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), 11-Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg), 7-Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union), 19-Darren Yapi (Colorado Rapids)

ALTERNATES (3): Moses Nyeman (Midfield - Real Salt Lake), Korede Osundina (Forward - Orange County SC), Thomas Williams (Defender - Orlando City SC)

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 5:00pm Eastern, 2:00pm Pacific

Venue: Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Available TV: FS2 (English); Universo (Spanish), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available Streaming: Fox Sports (English), Telemundo (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

