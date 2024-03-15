USMNT U-23 roster named ahead of March friendlies

The USMNT U-23s will convene in Europe next week ahead of two March friendlies to continue their preparation for the Olympics this summer, and a strong roster will participate in those matches. Today, U.S. Soccer announced the 22-player roster that will face Guinea on March 22nd and France on March 25th.

The roster includes loads of experience, with 15 players with USMNT caps, led by Gianluca Busio with 13. Eight of the players were on the January Camp roster for the match against Slovenia. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2001, are age-eligible for the 2024 Olympics this summer in Paris. Each of these players are age-eligible for the Olympic roster, with forward Esmir Bajraktarevic also age-eligible for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The 22-player U-23 roster:

GOALKEEPERS (2): Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), Gabriel Slonina (KAS Eupen)

DEFENDERS (7): George Campbell (Montreal Impact), Maximilian Dietz (Greuther Fürth), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls), Jonathan Tomkinson (Bradford City), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Paxten Aaronson (Vitesse), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Daniel Edelman (New York Red Bulls), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew), Tanner Tessmann (Venezia)

FORWARDS (7): Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution), Cade Cowell (Guadalajara), Johan Gomez (Eintracht Braunschweig), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), Duncan McGuire (Orlando City), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg), Griffin Yow (Westerlo)

