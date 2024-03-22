USMNT U-23s vs. Guinea, 2024 Friendly: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The USMNT U-23s are in a crucial preparation window, and they take on Guinea in a friendly this morning in the first of two friendlies this weekend. Guinea was recently drawn into Group A with the United States at the Olympic Draw, provided that Guinea beat the 4th place team from the U-23 Asian Cup in a playoff.

It's matchday in Spain!!!



USA v Guinea

11 AM ET

️ https://t.co/6K0RxOlFLT — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) March 22, 2024

The USMNT U-23s get a chance to see which of their players would be part of the core of the roster that goes to France for the Olympics, and they get to test themselves against a potential group opponent. Here’s the starting XI for the match:

Tune in to see some of the future Olympic stars play!

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 11:00am Eastern, 8:00am Pacific

Venue: Torremirona Sports Center, Girona

Available TV: N/A

Available streaming: U.S. Soccer (Website), YouTube (App/Website)

