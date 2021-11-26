USWNT vs. Australia, 2021 friendly live stream: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team begin a pair of friendlies against Australia this evening in front of what could be a huge crowd at Stadium Australia in Sydney. The USWNT have gone 3-0-1 (W-L-D) since winning the bronze medal at the Olympics over Australia, but this will be a big test as they take on the 11th ranked team in the world on the road.

The Matildas hope to make a statement that they’re closing out 2021 with a bang against the 2-time defending World Cup champions, while the USWNT hope to restore calm that they are back as they bring some young talent to mix with the experienced veterans Down Under.

Will the USWNT spoil the Sydney party with a big win? Or, will the Matildas hand the USWNT a road loss?

Lineups

United States lineup:

Australia lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 11:00 p.m. Eastern, 8:00 p.m. Pacific

Venue: Stadium Australia, Sydney

Available TV: Fox Sports 2 (English)

Available Streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), fuboTV (Free trial)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.