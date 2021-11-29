USWNT vs. Australia, 2021 friendly: Time, TV schedule, live stream and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team are back with a second friendly on the road against Australia. The last time out, just a few days ago, was a 3-0 demolishing of the Matildas, in which we saw quite a bit from the future of the USWNT. Fans will hope to see the same this morning.

The Aussies will look to rebound after coming out flat footed against the Americans and never recovering from conceding a goal 24 seconds into the match. Will they be able to rebound and take it to the USWNT? Or will the USWNT show that the future could be now and they are still the world’s best?

Lineups

United States lineup:

Your Starting XI in Newcastle — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) November 30, 2021

Australia lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 4:00 a.m. Eastern, 1:00 a.m. Pacific

Venue: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Available TV: ESPN (English)

Available Streaming: ESPN (App/Website), fuboTV (Free trial)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.