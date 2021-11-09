Vlatko Andonovski reveals USWNT November roster

A mix of veterans and new talent will head to Australia later this month for the United States Women’s National Team. Today, head coach Vlatko Andonovski named 22 players to his November USWNT roster for matches against Australia on November 26th in Sydney and November 30th in Newcastle.

The roster includes 10 players that were on the roster for the Olympics during summer, with 12 players included that have 10 caps or fewer. Five players on the roster - goalkeepers Bella Bixby and Casey Murphy; midfielder Ashley Sanchez; and forwards Bethany Belcer and Morgan Weaver - are uncapped. Andonovski will carry matchday rosters of 18 players for both matches.

“We still have a few players out with injuries, so this roster is a mixture of players with a lot of experience in World Cups and Olympics, some who have been a part of the program for a while but who are looking to make their mark in international soccer and a few who are getting a first chance with the National Team in an event like this,” Andonovski said in a statement released by U.S. Soccer. “We’ve turned the page towards 2023 World Cup qualifying and rarely do we get the chance to test young players in environments filled with adversity, so we need to take advantage of what these two games will offer us. It’s exciting to get a chance to see all these players together in our environment and give them a chance to play against one of the best teams in the world.”

This will certainly be a test for the #1 team in the world, as they take on the 11th ranked Matildas at Stadium Australia in Sydney and McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle. The squad trends to the young, with only 2 players - Becky Sauerbrunn and Kristie Mewis - on the roster over 30 years of age.

The 22-player roster for the USWNT:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Bella Bixby (Portland Thorns), Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage)

DEFENDERS (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Abby Dahlkemper (Houston Dash), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyon), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (6): Bethany Balcer (OL Reign), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Margaret Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage), Morgan Weaver (Portland Thorns)

All eyes on Australia!



