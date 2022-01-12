Vlatko Andonovski reveals USWNT January training camp roster

The United States Women’s National Team will gather in Austin this month for their first training camp of 2022. Today, USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski named his 25-player roster for the annual January Camp that will take place January 19-28.

Unlike January Camps in previous years, this training camp will not include any international matches. As it occurs outside of the international window, the focus will be on evaluating talent and getting players to match fitness ahead of next month’s SheBelieves Cup. The annual tournament will see the USWNT play the Czech Republic and New Zealand in Carson, California, then travel to Frisco, Texas for their final match against Iceland.

“Without any matches that we need to taper for, we can get in some more intense trainings and full-field scrimmages, which is great as we need to give this group as many chances as possible to play together in a National Team environment,” Andonovski said in a statement released by U.S. Soccer. “We understand that some of the players are coming off a break, so we’ll keep that in mind as we hit the ground running in 2022 for what will be a very important year for these players and our team.”

The roster sees some new faces enter the fold, including the Washington Spirit’s Trinity Rodman, who will participate in her first USWNT camp. Naomi Girma, the #1 pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft, will be in USWNT camp for the 2nd time in her young career.

The 25-player roster for January Camp:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (9): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Imani Dorsey (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Jaelin Howell (Racing Louisville FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Samantha Mewis (Kansas City Current), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Margaret Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (Kansas City Current)

