USWNT to head to Carson, Frisco for SheBelieves Cup

Today, U.S. Soccer announced the dates, venues, and opponents for the 2022 SheBelieves Cup. Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California and Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas will be the site of the annual tournament for the United States Women’s National Team.

Joining the USWNT in Carson and Frisco will be teams that will be making their debuts in the annual U.S. Soccer-formed tournament: Iceland, ranked 16th in the world; New Zealand, ranked 22nd; and the Czech Republic, ranked 24th. The USWNT will play the first two matches against the Czech Republic on February 17th and New Zealand on February 20th in Carson before heading to Texas to complete the tournament with a match on February 23rd against Iceland.

It has been a while since the USWNT has lined up against two of the teams in the tournament. For New Zealand, USWNT fans last saw the Ferns back in July during the Summer Olympics, where the USWNT won 6-1. For the Czech Republic, it will be just the 2nd matchup ever. Their lone matchup as the Czech Republic was back in 2000, when the USWNT beat them 8-1 at a tournament in Australia. They have played the former Czechoslovakia once before that, a 0-0 draw in 1988. The former country is the only team that does not have an overall losing record against the USWNT. Iceland last saw the U.S. in the 2015 Algarve Cup group stage, also a 0-0 draw. You’d have to go back to 2006 to find the last time Iceland played the USWNT on American soil, a 2-1 stoppage time win in Richmond, Virginia.

The 2022 SheBelieves schedule:

Thursday, February 17th, Carson

Iceland vs. New Zealand - 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT

USWNT vs. Czech Republic - 11:00pm ET/8:00pm PT (ESPN)

Sunday, February 20th, Carson

USWNT vs. New Zealand - 3:00pm ET/12:00pm PT (ABC)

Czech Republic vs. Iceland - 6:00pm ET/3:00pm PT

Wednesday, February 23rd, Frisco

New Zealand vs. Czech Republic - 6:00pm ET/5:00pm CT

USWNT vs. Iceland - 9:00pm ET/8:00pm CT (ESPN)

Hit the comments to discuss the SheBelieves Cup schedule and the opponents.