USWNT vs. Spain, 2022 friendly: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team finish out their October international window abroad this evening in Pamplona as they take on Spain in a friendly. Spain, normally the 8th ranked team in the world, approaches this match missing 15 (that’s fifteen) of their best players that have decided to remove themselves from national team eligibility while their current coach, Jorge Vilda, remains in the position. Various forms of abuse have had several players call for a change in the coaching position, and the Spanish federation’s reaction was to just call in 15 new players to replace those who called them out.

This creates a precarious position for the USWNT, who are coming off a 2-1 loss in London to England and are also dealing with the many forms of emotions that have stemmed from the release of Sally Yates’ brief that chronicled many instances of coaches either sexually abusing players or creating otherwise hostile work environments while so many others let it happen. They will try to focus on defeating Spain to right the ship after their first loss since the 2020 Olympic semifinals.

Lineups

United States lineup:

Spain lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 2:30pm Eastern, 11:30am Pacific

Venue: Estadio El Sader, Pamplona

Available TV: ESPN2

Available Streaming: ESPN (App/Website), fuboTV (free trial),

