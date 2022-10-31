24 players called into USWNT roster ahead of November friendlies against Germany

The United States Women’s National Team has another big international window ahead of them, and training camp has commenced to prepare. Today, U.S. Soccer announced the 24-player roster for the USWNT that will compete in friendlies against Germany on November 10th and November 13th.

Making her return to the USWNT is Adrianna Franch, who starred all season for the Kansas City Current in leading them to the NWSL Championship game. She replaces Aubrey Kingsbury on the roster. Taylor Kornieck also returns to the roster after missing the October international window with an ankle injury. Alex Morgan is also back on the roster, entering the international window just 2 caps shy of 200 for her career.

The 24-player roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyonnais), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (7): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Alyssa Thompson (Total Futbol Academy)

,



Introducing the roster for our November friendlies vs Germany! #USWNT x @BioSteelSports — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) October 31, 2022

Hit the comments and discuss the USWNT roster for the November international window.