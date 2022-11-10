USWNT vs. Germany, 2022 friendly: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team enter what will likely be a rainy DRV PNK Stadium this evening to take on Germany. The USWNT enter a November window still reeling from their two road losses to England and Spain in October, and they seek to prove that they are still the top team in the world.

Before them stands another giant in the women’s game in Germany, who is #3 in the world and looking to establish their status as contender for next summer’s Women’s World Cup. Germany’s lineup includes Alexandra Popp, one of the best players in the world. The USWNt will also have to contend with the elements, should this match take place, as Tropical Storm Nicole hits Florida today. If the match is played, look for that to be a major factor as both teams seek to outduel the other.

Lineups

United States lineup:

Germany lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 7:00pm Eastern, 4:00pm Pacific

Venue: DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale

Available TV: FS1

Available Streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), fuboTV (free trial),

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.