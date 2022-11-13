USA vs. Germany, 2022 friendly: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team continue their November window in their second friendly against Germany this afternoon. After the USWNT fell to Germany 2-1 Thursday night in Fort Lauderdale, they are looking to close out 2022 with a victory to right the ship ahead of an important 2023.

There will likely be a couple of rotations in the starting XI for USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski, but the team will look to be more clinical in the attacking third, something that has faltered for them over the past couple windows. The midfield also will look to improve its marking as well as its possession to push the ball forward, as the couple mistakes they made Thursday night ultimately led to the two German goals that cost them the match.

Lineups

United States lineup:

Germany lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 5:00pm Eastern, 2:00pm Pacific

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey

Available TV: ESPN

Available Streaming: ESPN (App/Website), fuboTV (free trial),

