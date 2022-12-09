USWNT remains #1 in FIFA World Rankings

The United States Women’s National Team end the 2022 calendar year the way they began it: at #1 in the FIFA World Rankings. However, the gap between it and the 2nd ranked team has essentially evaporated, meaning it will take a lot for the USWNT to hang on to the top ranking in the world in 2023.

In the World Rankings that were released this morning, the final rankings in 2022, the USWNT had 2078.5 points, just 4.77 points ahead of 2nd ranked Germany and 20.6 points ahead of #3 Sweden. In the December 2021 World Rankings, the USWNT gap was 29.96 points over then-2nd ranked Sweden. The USWNT split matches against Germany last month, losing 2-1 in the first match in Fort Lauderdale, while winning the 2nd match by the same scoreline a few days later in Harrison, New Jersey.

The entire top 10 remained the same, despite a couple teams switching spots: USA, Germany, Sweden, England, France, Canada, Spain, Netherlands, Brazil, North Korea. The USWNT’s next opponent, New Zealand, dropped 2 spots to #24. The USWNT will travel to New Zealand in January to take on the Football Ferns in friendlies in Auckland and Wellington.

After the USWNT and Canada both placing in the top 10, the next 5 teams in Concacaf are further down the rankings: Mexico (35), Costa Rica (37), Jamaica (44), Haiti (55), and Panama (57).

