USWNT to play Canada, Brazil, and Japan in 2023 SheBelieves Cup

The United States Women’s National Team has lined up a loaded schedule for their annual SheBelieves Cup. Today, U.S. Soccer announced that the USWNT will be competing against Canada, Japan, and Brazil in the 2023 edition of the tournament.

The first match for the USWNT will be against Canada, and it will take place on February 16th at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. They then head to Nashville for a match against Japan on February 19th at GEODIS Park. It will be the first U.S. national team match at the stadium, which opened in May and is the largest soccer specific stadium in the country. The USWNT will conclude SheBelieves Cup with a match against Brazil on February 22nd at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The #1 ranked USWNT, who struggled through the fall with 3 losses in a row to England, Spain, and Germany, will host the #6 (Canada), #9 (Brazil), and #11 (Japan) ranked teams in the world. These matches, combined with the January trip to New Zealand for 2 matches against the #22 ranked Football Ferns, are an effort to test the team against strong competition to prepare for next summer’s Women’s World Cup, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand.

Since it is during a FIFA international window, all players in the pool will be available for selection. It remains to be seen whether some of the many players who have been injured throughout 2021 will be ready to return to the national team camp for SheBelieves Cup.

The schedule for the 2023 SheBelieves Cup:

2/16 - Exploria Stadium, Orlando

Japan-Brazil - 4:00pm ET

USA-Canada - 7:00pm ET

2/19 - GEODIS Park, Nashville

USA-Japan - 3:30pm ET

Canada-Brazil - 6:30pm ET

2/22 - Toyota Stadium, Frisco

Canada-Japan - 4:00pm ET

USA-Brazil - 7:00pm ET

Drumroll, please...





presented by @Visa



USA

Brazil

Canada

— U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) December 9, 2022

