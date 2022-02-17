USWNT vs. Czech Republic, 2022 SheBelieves Cup: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team kicks off the 2022 SheBelieves Cup with a match against the Czech Republic tonight in Carson, California. The USWNT begin an important year that leads up to Women’s World Cup qualifying and Olympic qualifying this summer.

The Czech Republic pose an interesting challenge to the USWNT, as the two teams will take the field against each for only the 2nd time ever. The first matchup was back in 2000. However, the Czechs are hoping to qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and this is a team the USWNT could potentially see in the group stage.

The USWNT’s goal is to take the Czechs out of the game early, making the most of their scoring chances while they also keep their defensive end clean. The Czechs are looking to play their best soccer to beat the top-ranked Americans and send shockwaves around the world that they’re ready to compete with the best teams in the world.

Lineups

United States lineup:

Czech Republic lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 11:00p.m. Eastern, 8:00p.m. Pacific

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

Available TV: ESPN, TUDN

Available Streaming: ESPN+ (Affiliate Link), TUDN (App/Website), fuboTV (Free trial),

