USWNT vs. New Zealand, 2022 SheBelieves Cup: What to watch for

The United States Women’s National Team get back to business on Sunday when they take on New Zealand in the 2nd matchday of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup. The USWNT had a scoreless draw Thursday night against the Czech Republic, and they’ll be looking to get back in the win column against a team they last saw during the group stage of the 2020 Summer Olympics. That match ended with a 6-1 victory for the United States, and they’ll attempt to duplicate that success at Dignity Health Sports Park tomorrow.

What To Watch For

Be aggressive. The USWNT looked sluggish at times against the Czech Republic, especially in the attacking third. The Americans want to take the Ferns out of it from the beginning, and that means trying hard to capitalize on scoring chances.

High press early and often. This is a match that sets up great for the high press. Mid-afternoon match with some heat in the air, the USWNT can try to tire out the Ferns and get them to make a mistake.

Let Midge cook. The offense looked more potent with Midge Purce in the match, and it would be a great match to let the offense play to accentuate her strengths. Letting her run free will allow for some creativity in the attack, and it will hopefully open up lanes for other players to get in on the action.

Prediction

The USWNT get back to their winning ways. It’s not as wide open as it was last summer, but a 3-0 victory sends American fans home happy.