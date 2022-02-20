USWNT vs. New Zealand, 2022 SheBelieves Cup: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team continues its SheBelieves Cup as they take on New Zealand at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The USWNT and the Ferns last competed against each other last summer in the 2020 Summer Olympics, with the USWNT running away with it early in a 6-1 rout. The USWNT want to mimic that success and come out aggressive in this match that will see them featured on ABC for the first time in 19 years.

For the USWNT, there will likely be some squad rotation as head coach Vlatko Andonovski attempts to find a lineup that can be aggressive on the high press and turn that into goals. The mix of youth and experience give him plenty of options to consider against the 22nd ranked team in the world. For the Ferns, they’re looking to get into the win column as well after a 1-0 loss to Iceland on Thursday. Will the Ferns get that upset, or will the USWNT continue its domination of the 2023 Women’s World Cup co-hosts?

Lineups

United States lineup:

New Zealand lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 3:00p.m. Eastern, 12:00p.m. Pacific

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

Available TV: ABC, Prende TV

Available Streaming: ESPN+ (Affiliate Link), Univision (App/Website), fuboTV (Free trial),

