U.S. Soccer, USWNT agree to $24 million settlement in equal pay lawsuit

Fans of the United States Women’s National Team woke up to excellent news this morning, as the U.S. Soccer Federation and the USWNT Players Association announced that they had reached an agreement to settle the equal pay lawsuit that had dated back to 2016.

In a joint statement released early this morning, both U.S. Soccer and the USWNT Players expressed their appreciation that they were able to finally agree to a resolution of the case.

U.S. Soccer and @USWNT are proudly standing together in a shared commitment to advancing equality in soccer. pic.twitter.com/Sp8q7NY0Up — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) February 22, 2022

According to the terms of the deal, U.S. Soccer will pay $22 million to the named USWNT players in the case, with an additional $2 million being paid by U.S. Soccer into an account to benefti the USWNT players in their “post-career goals and charitable efforts related to women’s and girls’ soccer.” Each player would be able to apply for up to $50,000 from this fund to benefit whatever charitable endeavor they wish related to growing the women’s game.

Everything is contingent on the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement for the USWNT, but U.S. Soccer has committed to providing equal pay rates moving forward for both the USWNT and the USMNT in all matches, including any bonus money earned by teams at the World Cup. Both U.S. Soccer and the USWNT said that further details would be established by the new collective bargaining agreement, which is still being negotiated between the two parties as well as a new collective bargaining agreement between U.S. Soccer and the USMNT.

The settlement starts to bring to a close the longstanding saga surrounding the USWNT players’ quest to be the same as the USMNT by U.S. Soccer. The parties were due back in court early next month to continue proceedings in the case, however those proceedings have been proposed to be withdrawn in light of the deal.

