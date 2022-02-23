USWNT vs. Iceland, 2022 SheBelieves Cup: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team are in Frisco, Texas for the SheBelieves Cup finale tonight against Iceland. The two best teams in the tournament, this match sets up as the de facto championship game, as Iceland enters the match in 1st place in the SheBelieves Cup standings and the USWNT holding down 2nd place.

For the USWNT, it’s a chance to close out the tournament with a win and to make their mark against the 16th ranked team in the world. For Iceland, it’s a chance to shock the top ranked team and leave the United States with the trophy in their first SheBelieves Cup appearance. Will Iceland get the win and show they are one of the best teams in the world? Or, will the USWNT shine through and get the important win to keep the trophy here at home?

Lineups

United States lineup:

Iceland lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 9:00p.m. Eastern, 6:00p.m. Pacific

Venue: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

Available TV: ESPN2, Prende TV

Available Streaming: ESPN+ (Affiliate Link), Univision (App/Website), fuboTV (Free trial),

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.