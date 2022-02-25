SSFC Podcast, Episode 75: SheBelieves Cup recap w/ Shea Butter FC!

The United States Women’s National Team won its 5th SheBelieves Cup title, and we recap the tournament on Episode 75. On this episode, we’re joined by Skye and Sylvs, who are the pair behind the wonderful Shea Butter FC Podcast, which focuses on Black women and non-binary people in soccer. They talk about what they saw from the press box at the first two matches and in general from the USWNT.

We start with the SheBelieves Cup, where the USWNT had a 0-0 draw against the Czech Republic, a 5-0 win over New Zealand, and a 5-0 win over Iceland to close out the tournament. Skye and Sylvs discuss the good and the bad of the USWNT’s performance in each match in detail, from some of the link up play to how the team should consider moving forward with the makeup of its roster.

We also take some time to learn more about their show, the Shea Butter FC Podcast, and what motivated them to enter the podcasting space. We talk about some of the important topics they discuss and the lane they’ve already created to shine a light on all the Black players, executives, and supporters groups that are taking over the game. It’s a fun interview but it’s also an important one, and you don’t want to miss it!

Follow the Shea Butter FC Podcast on Twitter at @SBFC_Podcast, and definitely give Sylvs (@southernsylvs) and Skye (@skyfyefutbol) a follow to continue the conversation. And, hit the comments to discuss what you saw from SheBelieves Cup and the USWNT.