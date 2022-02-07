Trinity Rodman replaces Abby Dahlkemper on SheBelieves Cup roster

The United States Women’s National Team is adding another young player to the roster. Today, U.S. Soccer announced that forward Trinity Rodman will replace defender Abby Dahlkemper on the USWNT roster for SheBelieves Cup, which begins next week. Dahlkemper was ruled out due to a back injury.

Rodman was originally named as a training player but was left off the original USWNT roster by Vlatko Andonovski. However, being in camp was to allow for Rodman to step in to replace someone should the need arise. With Dahlkemper now off the roster, Rodman takes her place on the final roster. She joins fellow Washington Spirit teammate Aubrey Kingsbury as the only uncapped players on the team.

The updated USWNT roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Morgan Gautrat (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Lyon), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Catarina Macario (Lyon), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Margaret Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (Kansas City Current)

NEWS: @trinity_rodman will replace @AbbyDahlkemper on the #USWNT roster for the 2022 #SheBelievesCup, pres. by @Visa.



Rodman will now be on the final tournament roster after Dahlkemper was ruled out due to a back injury. Get well soon, Abby! ❤️ — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 7, 2022

