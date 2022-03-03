USWNT to play pair of April friendlies against Uzbekistan

The United States Women’s National Team are taking on a new opponent during the April international window. Today, U.S. Soccer announced that the USWNT will play a pair of friendlies against Uzbekistan, first on April 9th at Lower.com Field in Columbus and the second on April 12th at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Uzbekistan, ranked 45th in the world and 7th in Asia, becomes the 55th country to ever play the USWNT. Ranked 45th in the world, The April 9th match in Columbus will mark the USWNT’s first trip to Lower.com Field, the new home of the Columbus Crew that opened last summer. The stadium has seen a ton of matches in the past few months, including USMNT World Cup qualifiers in October and January. The April 12th trip to Subaru Park marks the 8th time the USWNT have played at the 12-year-old home of the Philadelphia Union.

The schedule for the USWNT friendlies against Uzbekistan in April:

April 9th, 5:30pm ET - USWNT vs. Uzbekistan, Lower.com Field, Columbus (Fox, Univision family of networks)

April 12th, 7:00pm ET - USWNT vs. Uzbekistan, Subaru Park, Chester (ESPN2, Univision family of networks)

