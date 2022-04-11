USA vs. Uzbekistan, 2022 friendly: What to watch for

The United States Women’s National Team take the field again tomorrow to take on Uzbekistan in their final friendly of the April window at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania. The USWNT dominated in a 9-1 win Saturday in Columbus, and they’ll look to do it again against the 48th ranked team in the world.

A 9-1 victory is an incredible feat, but it was not without mistakes. Uzbekistan were able to get on the scoreboard late in the match, and the USWNT will want to try and keep a clean sheet tomorrow night.

Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Bella Bixby (Portland Thorns FC), Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign FC), Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC), Imani Dorsey (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit)

Midfielders (8): Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyonnais), Jaelin Howell (Racing Louisville FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign FC), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnais), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Samantha Mewis (Kansas City Current), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards (5): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Margaret Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC)

What To Watch For

Switching the rotation. The USWNT should be in a position to rotate players and get them all on the field in this match. Look for head coach Vlatko Andonovski to play some of the players that didn’t feature on Saturday in an effort to continue his evaluation of the core player pool ahead of this summer’s Concacaf W Championship.

Continue the scoring onslaught. Scoring is fun, and they did quite a bit of it on Saturday. We hope that it can continue, as the USWNT knows they can get behind the defense at will and create scoring opportunities.

Pressure defense. Defense should continue to be tight for the USWNT, and the goal is to allow no mistakes off set pieces.

Prediction

The USWNT continue the torrid scoring pace, as they win 6-0.