USA vs. Uzbekistan, 2022 friendly: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team are ready for their second friendly of the April international window when they take on Uzbekistan tonight at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania. The USWNT will look to continue from their great performance Saturday night, where they put 9 on the scoreboard. However, they will have to contend with Uzbekistan, who will want to produce a better showing than they did in the first matchup. That will probably mean they will park the bus and hope to not let the Americans behind them into trouble positions. Will they be able to hold off the Americans, or will the USWNT put another large number on the board?

Lineups

United States lineup:

Uzbekistan lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 7:00p.m. Eastern, 4:00p.m. Pacific

Venue: Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania

Available TV: ESPN2

Available Streaming: ESPN (App/Website), Vix+ (App/Website), fuboTV (free trial),

