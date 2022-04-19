Concacaf W Championship Draw: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

Tonight, the United States Women’s National Team will learn who they will face in the 2022 Concacaf W Championship, set to take place this summer in Monterrey, Mexico. The USWNT are one of the favorites to win the revamped tournament, which now serves as qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Olympics.

The draw will take place at Concacaf’s headquarters in Miami, setting the stage for the 8 teams who will compete for 4 places at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The winner of the Concacaf W Championship will also qualify for the 2024 Olympics, while the runner-up and 3rd place will compete in an Olympic playoff in September 2023.

The USWNT and Canada automatically qualified for the 2022 Concacaf W Championship by being the top 2 ranked teams in Concacaf according to the June 2021 rankings. They are joined by Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Panama, Haiti, and Trinidad & Tobago, who won their qualifying groups earlier this month to round out the field of 8.

The distribution of the pots for the draw has been done based on the FIFA Women’s Ranking of June 2021, with the highest ranked teams in Pot 1 (seeded teams) and the lowest ranked teams in Pot 4. The USWNT, as the highest ranked team, will be placed into Group A in the A1 spot. Canada will be placed in Group B in the B1 position as the second ranked team. After that, the pots will be drawn at random, with each group having 1 team from each Pot.

The Pots for tonight’s draw:

Pot 1 - USA (Position A1), Canada (Position B1)

Pot 2 - Mexico, Costa Rica

Pot 3 - Jamaica, Panama

Pot 4 - Haiti, Trinidad & Tobago

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 7:00p.m. Eastern, 4:00p.m. Pacific

Venue: Concacaf Headquarters, Miami

Available TV: N/A

Available Streaming: Paramount+ (App/Website), Concacaf (App/Website/YouTube/Facebook)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.