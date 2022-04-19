USWNT learns Concacaf W Championship opponents

The United States Women’s National Team now know who they will play in Monterrey. Tonight, Concacaf conducted the draw for the 2022 Concacaf W Championship, which serves as qualification for both the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Olympics. The USWNT, as the top ranked team in Concacaf, were drawn into Group A as the seeded team in that group.

They will be joined by Mexico, Jamaica, and Haiti in Group A, and will begin the group stage on either July 4th or 5th in Monterrey. The second match day will be on either July 7th or 8th, with the final group stage match coming on July 11th. The exact schedule will be released later by Concacaf. The USWNT will be tasked with the challenge of facing the hosts in the group stage.

Group B will consist of Canada, Costa Rica, Panama, and 4. The top two finishers in each group will not only advance to the Concacaf W Championship semifinals, they will automatically qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The 3rd place teams from each group will qualify for the World Cup Playoff, which is set to take place in February 2023.

The semifinals will take place on July 14th, with the 3rd place match and final taking place on July 18th. The winner of the Concacaf W Championship will also qualify for the 2024 Olympics, while the 2nd and 3rd place finishers will compete in the Olympic playoff against each other in September 2023. The USWNT have 3 main goals in July: qualify for the Women’s World Cup, qualify for the Olympics, and win the tournament. Winning the tournament is the only way to achieve all 3 goals at once.

