USWNT to play Colombia in pair of June friendlies

The United States Women’s National Team have set their June friendlies that will serve as preparation for the 2022 Concacaf W Championship. Today, U.S. Soccer announced that the USWNT will play a pair of friendlies against Colombia during the June international window.

The first match will take place on June 25th at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado. Kickoff is set for 7:30pm ET and will be carried on FS1 and ViX. The teams will then move on to Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah on June 28th for the second match. Kickoff for that match is set for 10pm ET and will be carried on ESPN and the Univision family of networks.

Colombia is the 26th ranked team in the world, but is second in South America only behind Brazil. They last played in in a pair of friendlies in Orlando back in January 2021, where the USWNT won 4-0 and 6-0. The USWNT is 7-0-1 all-time against Colombia, with the lone draw coming during the group stage of the 2016 Olympics.

“Colombia has a good chance to make it to the World Cup and both teams will be in our final preparations for our qualifying tournaments, so I expect some highly competitive matches between players who are competing to represent their countries in some really important games,” U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a statement released by U.S. Soccer. “When we get to Colorado, we’ll be coming off a stretch of more than two months that the players have been with their clubs and away from the National Team environment, so we’ll be looking to get maximum value out of our last days and games together before we go to Mexico for qualifying.”

With the 2022 Concacaf W Championship being played in the altitude of Monterrey from July 4-18, the venues also serve as a chance for the team to get acclimated to the altitude ahead of the tournament. The tournament serves as qualifying for both the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Olympics.

Hit the comments to discuss this slate of friendlies for the USWNT.