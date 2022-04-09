USWNT vs. Uzbekistan, 2022 friendly: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team begin their April international window with the first of two matches against Uzbekistan. It will be a chilly afternoon in Columbus, but the USWNT will look to provide the heat on the field against the 48th ranked team in the world.

The USWNT have some players missing from this window due to injuries that will keep them out for extended periods of time. For the rest of the team, it’s a chance to show that they can be counted on to deliver a Concacaf W Championship this summer, which will come with a place in the 2023 Women’s World Cup as well as the 2024 Olympics.

For Uzbekistan, it’s a chance to make their name against the top ranked team in the world as the two teams meet for the first time ever. Will the USWNT dominate, or will Uzbekistan show they can hold their own against the defending World Cup champions?

Lineups

United States lineup:

Uzbekistan lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 5:00p.m. Eastern, 2:00p.m. Pacific

Venue: Lower.com Field, Columbus

Available TV: Fox

Available Streaming: Fox (App/Website), Vix+ (App/Website), fuboTV (free trial),

