USWNT vs. Colombia, 2022 friendly: What to watch for

The United States Women’s National Team begin their final preparations for the Concacaf W Championship when they host Colombia in a pair of friendlies, beginning tomorrow in Denver. The USWNT are hoping to figure out the best combinations of players as they prepare for the confederation championship, which also serves as qualifying for the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics.

The USWNT look to use their lessons learned against the 28th ranked Colombia, who are preparing to host the Copa America Femenina next month. Both teams will likely be aggressive on the ball, and the two teams have a history of physical play when they face each other. We’ll see who will own the day in Denver.

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (7): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC)

Additional Players for June Friendlies Roster vs. Colombia:

DEFENDERS (1): Carson Pickett (North Carolina Courage)

MIDFIELDERS (2): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Jaelin Howell (Racing Louisville)

What To Watch For

Avoid the chippiness. Colombia’s physical play against the United States over the years has on several occasions become more on the dirty side. The USWNT can’t let Colombia get them off their game while at the same time matching that intensity and physicality.

Midfield should step up. The American midfield has to keep the pressure on Colombia’s defense while also ensuring the ball doesn’t get into the defensive third. They have the better talent on paper, but they have to be able to absorb the intensity that Colombia’s going to bring.

End the game early on offense. Create scoring chances, and the USWNT attackers should show no mercy. They’ve recently given opponents fits as they put big numbers on the board. Colombia is a team that will take an opposition’s scoreless droughts and turn them into momentum. The USWNT should end that quickly by capitalizing on scoring chances and ending any hope for the Colombians.

Prediction

It starts out fast for the USWNT with a couple early goals, and they cruise to a 4-0 victory.