USWNT vs. Mexico, 2022 Concacaf W Championship: What to watch for

It’s the last group stage match of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship for the United States Women’s National Team, and it comes against the opponent that everyone thought would be the best team to give them a challenge in Group A. However, that same opponent, hosts Mexico, are fighting to save their World Cup hopes.

The USWNT come in having not allowed a goal in group play so far, with a

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (7): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC)

What To Watch For

Free Midge. Midge Purce has been excellent up front when allowed to roam free and be creative on the attack. USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski should give Purce that opportunity to wreak havoc on La Tri’s defense.

More of the Sof-Soph connection. Sophia Smith and Sofia Huerta have been a stellar combination through 2 matches in this tournament, and we want to see more of it. The crosses in by Huerta should create plenty of chances for Smith and others to score.

Prepare for the semis. This match is about getting everyone ready for the semifinals, where they begin to push for Olympic qualification. Mexico will be desperate to keep their World Cup hopes alive (their best bet is to win and see Jamaica lose), but the USWNT has a job to do. They can finish out the group stage undefeated, and they should get their combinations ready for the rest of the tournament.

Prediction

The USWNT haven’t played a complete match yet, and they will still have their sluggish moments against Mexico. In the end, it’s a 3-0 USWNT victory.