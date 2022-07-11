USWNT vs. Mexico, 2022 Concacaf W Championship: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team will complete the group stage tonight when they face off against hosts Mexico in Monterrey. The USWNT have already booked a trip to the Concacaf W Championship semifinals as well as a spot in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and they’re looking to book a spot in the Olympics as well. Mexico, on the other hand, needs a win and help to qualify for the Women’s World Cup playoff, having already missed out on a chance to go to the Olympics.

With Mexico’s backs to the wall, the USWNT are expecting a Mexico side that comes out fighting, trying everything they can to score goals. The USWNT, who have struggled a bit at times, still have taken care of business against Haiti and Jamaica so far. They hope to finish out the group stage by silencing the home crowd with solid play. Will the USWNT go undefeated in the group stage, or will Mexico give themselves a chance?

Lineups

United States lineup:

The XI to close out Group A. — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 12, 2022

Mexico lineup:

Con este XI saltaremos a la cancha del ️ Universitario para enfrentar a . #TuCanchaLaEligesTú I #HechoDeLosMexicanos pic.twitter.com/NU17KQJEDo — Selección Nacional de México Femenil (@Miseleccionfem) July 12, 2022

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 10:00pm Eastern, 7:00pm Pacific

Venue: Estadio Universitario, Monterrey, Mexico

Available TV: N/A

Available Streaming: Paramount+ (App/Website), Vix+ (App/Website), fuboTV (free trial),

