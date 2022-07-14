USWNT vs. Costa Rica, 2022 Concacaf W Championship semifinals: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team are now in the knockout stage of the Concacaf W Championship, and they begin with a semifinal matchup against Costa Rica tonight in Monterrey. The USWNT, who finished 1st in Group A have not played up to their standards so far in the tournament, but they will be looking to put it all together against Costa Rica, who was the runners-up in Group B.

The winner of this match will move onto the Concacaf W Championship final and a chance at an automatic berth in the 2024 Olympics. The loser will play in the 3rd place match, where they would need to win to qualify for the Concacaf Olympic playoff. Both teams want to be on the field for Paris 2024, which will make for an intriguing matchup between an upstart team looking to pull off a major upset and a struggling defending champion.

Lineups

United States lineup:

The Semifinal XI. — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 14, 2022

Costa Rica lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 7:00pm Eastern, 4:00pm Pacific

Venue: Estadio Universitario, Monterrey, Mexico

Available TV: CBS Sports Network

Available Streaming: Paramount+ (App/Website), Vix (App/Website), fuboTV (free trial),

